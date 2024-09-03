Telangana and AP Rains: Jr NTR Donates Rs 1 Crore!

Sep 03, 2024, 10:16 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing floods that have devastated livelihoods and claimed lives. In response to the cyclone, the NDRF is taking measures to minimize the damage. The Chief Ministers of both states are visiting the affected areas, and recently, Tollywood star Jr NTR donated Rs 1 crore to the relief funds of both states.

He announced his donation on his X handle, stating that he is contributing Rs 50 lakh to each state. The actor demonstrated his responsibility as an Indian citizen. The weather department has also alerted Andhra Pradesh about the cyclone expected in the next 48 hours.

