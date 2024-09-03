Telangana and AP Rains: Jr NTR Donates Rs 1 Crore!

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been experiencing floods that have devastated livelihoods and claimed lives. In response to the cyclone, the NDRF is taking measures to minimize the damage. The Chief Ministers of both states are visiting the affected areas, and recently, Tollywood star Jr NTR donated Rs 1 crore to the relief funds of both states.

He announced his donation on his X handle, stating that he is contributing Rs 50 lakh to each state. The actor demonstrated his responsibility as an Indian citizen. The weather department has also alerted Andhra Pradesh about the cyclone expected in the next 48 hours.

Jr NTR's tweet:

రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షాల వల్ల జరుగుతున్న వరద భీభత్సం నన్ను ఎంతగానో కలచివేసింది. అతిత్వరగా ఈ విపత్తు నుండి తెలుగు ప్రజలు కోలుకోవాలని నేను ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. వరద విపత్తు నుండి ఉపశమనం కోసం రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు తీసుకొనే చర్యలకి… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 3, 2024

Also, read September 4: Schools and Colleges Likely Closed in Telangana and AP