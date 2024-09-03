30 crore unorganised workers register on eShram portal in just 3 years

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The eShram portal, launched by the government to support unorganised workers across the country, has crossed 30 crore registrations in just three years of its launch.

The integration of social security schemes on eShram will help in saturation of schemes and access of schemes to eligible eShram workers.

According to the Union Budget 2024-25, a comprehensive integration of eShram portal with other government websites will facilitate a ‘One-Stop-Solution’.

Launched on August 26, 2021, the initiative aims to facilitate access of various social security schemes being implemented by different ministries and departments to unorganised workers through the eShram portal.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has also approached other ministries like Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), etc. to register the unorganised workers under their ambit on eShram portal at the earliest.

“The eShram-One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to ensure seamless access of various Government schemes to the unorganised workers. This will help in creating awareness of the schemes meant for unorganised workers while ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries,” said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

As part of the project, the ministry has been working to integrate major schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), Ration Card scheme etc. for the benefit of the unorganised workers.

The government said to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach all workers at the grassroots level, it is important to onboard all unorganised workers, including health workers like ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and those in working in villages, gram panchayats, sabhas and parishads, building and construction projects including MGNREGA workers and other similar workers.

