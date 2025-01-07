Suriya’s Kanguva on the Oscars Eligibility List for 2025

Despite recent disappointment over All We Imagine As Light missing out on a Golden Globe nomination, Indian films still have a chance at the Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards has revealed a list of 323 feature films eligible for this year’s awards, and among them is the Tamil film Kanguva.

Released with high expectations, Kanguva, starring Suriya, faced setbacks at the box office but met the eligibility criteria for the Best Picture category at the Oscars. It’s not the only Indian film on the list. Other notable entries include the Hindi version of Aadujeevitham (GOAT Life) by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Santosh. Additionally, the Malayalam film All We Imagine As Light also secured a place.

The voting for nominations will start tomorrow and conclude on January 12, 2025. The Academy will announce the final nominations on January 17, 2025. While Kanguva and other films face tough competition, the inclusion of these Indian films on the eligibility list keeps hopes alive for a possible Oscar nod.

With the race now on, it will be interesting to see which films make it to the final nomination list.