Janhvi, Khushi recreate ‘Loveyapa Hogaya’ hookstep, ‘papa’ Boney’s makes special appearance

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) In a hilarious twist that included a cameo from their ‘papa,’ Boney Kapoor, Bollywood sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor recreated the hook step of the song "Loveyapa Hogaya" from the upcoming film “Loveyapa.”

Khushi took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video. In the clip, the two girls are seen doing the hookstep of the track, originally picturised on Junaid Khan and Janhvi’s sister. Boney Kapoor makes a hilarious special appearance in the background.

“Nikla tha love karne par papa aagaya #Loveyapa,” Khushi captioned the post.

Janhvi and Khushi’s half brother and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made a special comment about their father.

He wrote: “Best alaap ever!!”

While, actor Varun Dhawan dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

It was on January 3, when the track was unveiled. In “Loveyapa”, Junaid, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, will be seen romancing Khushi Kapoor.

Featuring the leads Junaid and Khushi, the song is being touted as 'A Love Anthem for the Youth'. The titled song from the movie enjoys a perfect blend of lively beats and relatable lyrics.

"Loveyapa", directed by Advait Chandan also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma, along with others.

The drama deals with the life of a young couple whose relationship ends up taking a massive turn after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some bitter truths about each other.

Jointly produced by the banners Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, "Loveyapa" is scheduled for a theatrical release on 7th February this year. The movie will mark Junaid Khan's theatrical debut.

Junaid made his debut drama, "Maharaj", alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. The drama premiered on the streaming giant Netflix. On the other hand, Khushi's "The Archies" failed to make an impact on the audience.

