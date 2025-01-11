Sukumar, Allu Arjun, and Pushpa 2 Redefine Indian Cinema

The past week has seen a massive buzz around Pushpa 2, as the film’s collections have exceeded expectations, with a major chunk of the earnings coming from the North and overseas markets. So, what makes a story about a sandalwood smuggler from Chittoor resonate with audiences nationwide? Traditionally, Bollywood and overseas viewers aren’t big fans of commercial cinema, but the key lies in Sukumar’s unique filmmaking style.

Initially, Pushpa wasn’t a big-budget film compared to its peers. However, Sukumar’s originality in creating a crime world set it apart. The character of Pushpa struck a chord with the masses, as it tapped into the emotion of being downtrodden by society, which Sukumar transformed into an invincible hero.

This raises an interesting question: would Rangasthalam have achieved similar success if released on a pan-Indian platform? The answer is likely yes, thanks to Sukumar’s love for grounded, relatable stories and his ability to turn ordinary characters into larger-than-life figures.

With Pushpa 2 becoming the fastest ₹1000 crore grosser, Sukumar has reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema. He has proven that massive sets, heavy VFX, and larger-than-life historic characters are not essential for a pan-Indian hit. His storytelling shows that authentic, rooted narratives can connect with audiences worldwide on a much bigger scale.

Sukumar’s filmmaking has not only changed mass commercial cinema but also proved that well-crafted, relatable stories can break boundaries and find success globally.