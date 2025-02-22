SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Press Meet Soon?

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, has officially begun shooting. After the massive success of Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli is now working on a pan-world movie, aiming for a global cinematic experience. The project, which underwent nearly two years of script development and pre-production, recently commenced its first schedule at Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory.

Although the shoot has begun, no official pictures or updates have been released. Rajamouli, known for his strategic promotions, has remained silent on the details. However, reports suggest that the first schedule is nearing completion, with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and the core cast actively participating in the shoot.

The team is now preparing for the second schedule in Kenya, where crucial action sequences will be filmed. This schedule is said to play a significant role in the film’s grand adventure theme. Before heading to Africa, Rajamouli is reportedly planning a press meet to officially reveal details about the film, Mahesh Babu’s look, and the storyline.

Speculation is also rife about the inclusion of another leading actress, in addition to Priyanka Chopra. Fans eagerly await confirmation on this and other key aspects of the movie. With Kenya as a backdrop and Rajamouli’s signature storytelling, SSMB29 is set to be a global spectacle.