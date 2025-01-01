SSMB 29 Official: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's Film Set to Launch on January 2, 2025

Global sensation SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu have joined forces for an exciting international adventure, currently referred to as SSMB 29. Fans eagerly anticipating news about this colossal film have some thrilling updates to look forward to.

According to the latest reports, the official launch of the film is set for tomorrow, January 2, 2025, at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. The event will begin after 10 AM, with key members of the team present to kick off the project.

Produced on an impressive scale by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, this film features a script crafted by veteran writer-director Vijayendra Prasad, with music composed by Oscar-winning MM Keeravaani.

Adding to the excitement, rumors suggest that Priyanka Chopra could star as the female lead, while Prithviraj Sukumaran may play the antagonist, potentially giving the film a wider global appeal. However, these speculations remain unconfirmed, and the production team is expected to provide official details after the ceremony. Stay tuned for more updates as this epic journey unfolds.

