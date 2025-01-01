Nimrat Kaur enjoys first breakfast of 2025 surrounded by tigers

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur welcomed the New Year in a wild and unforgettable way, deep in the heart of the Bandhavgarh jungles.

The ‘Airlift’ star shared a mesmerizing glimpse of her first morning of 2025 on social media, with photos and videos capturing the extraordinary start to her year.

In her post, Nimrat described how she began the day surrounded by the beauty of nature. “Roaring start to the New Year from deep inside the jungles of Bandhavgarh. First light, first coffee, first breakfast surrounded by all things I love—the forest, the tiger, and my family,” she wrote. Extending her New Year greetings to fans, she added, “May the coming year be as wild and glorious as my morning today!!! Happy New Year all.”

The images showed Nimrat peacefully sipping her first coffee of the year, with the vast wilderness as her backdrop. The actress, known for her deep love for nature and wildlife, also shared videos capturing wild animals, including tigers, in their natural habitat.

One of the photos shows her savoring her first coffee of 2025, while other images feature Nimrat striking various poses for the camera. Reflecting on the past year, she shared how 2024 had been a mix of firsts, memories, and raw adventures. “Bookmarking some chapters from the year gone by. A mix of firsts, memories for a lifetime, and raw adventures. But at their core, all carrying shades of love, wonderment, and pure gratitude. Thank you, 2024, for all things quiet, crazy, still, and hazy…”

In a video, Nimrat was seen sitting on a plane, recording a clip. Another video captured her inaugurating a memorial in tribute to her father on his 72nd birth anniversary. She also shared a separate video showcasing her ice-skating skills.

On the work front, Nimrat was last seen in “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,” where she portrayed Bela Barot. She is also reportedly cast in a key role in the upcoming film “Sky Force,” starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya.

