SRK's Wife Gauri Khan and Son AbRam Host Lavish Dinner Party: Who's Who of Bollywood Attended

Step into the world of Bollywood glamour with the latest rendezvous hosted by the one and only Gauri Khan! Recently, Gauri invited her Bollywood friends, including the up-and-coming Shanaya Kapoor, veteran actor Chunky Panday, and others, to her fabulous Mumbai restaurant for an intimate dinner. Gauri, known for her impeccable style, was spotted looking every bit the boss lady in a stylish bralette, blue pants, and a chic beige jacket, while her adorable son AbRam sported a sweet blue tee and matching shorts.

The glamour didn't stop there! Aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor and her mother, Maheep Kapoor, brought their A-game with trendy and comfortable outfits. Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Tanaaz Bhatia, and Mamta Anand added to the sparkle of the evening with their presence as well.

The energy was infectious as Chunky Panday and his wife, Bhavana, brought their positive vibes to the gathering. The whole evening was a captivating mix of style, laughter, and friendship. It was a night to remember!