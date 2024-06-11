Shambhavi Singh gets emotional on seeing herself on screen: 'Struggle seems worth it'

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Shambhavi Singh, who made her debut as the lead in the recently released supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', got emotional upon seeing herself on screen, expressing gratitude and calling it a dream come true.

Hailing from Bihar, Shambhavi shared: "It all feels like a dream. For a girl from a town like Patna, Bihar, where acting is not considered a stable profession, to make it big and land a lead role is a huge achievement. I could have never imagined this day."

"When I saw myself on the screen, I couldn't control my emotions. All the struggle and pain seem worth it. As soon as I saw myself on screen, I couldn't hold back my tears because I knew I had made it. I promised my parents I would make them proud, and today I can confidently say that I have done something to make them proud. I am so thankful they always had faith in me and trusted me," she said.

She further shared, "From day one, I kept everything under wraps from my family because I wanted them to see me directly on screen. During the screening, I thought about how my parents would react. I know they will definitely love it and be proud of their daughter."

"These are happy tears for my hard work, which is paying off. I’m so glad I got to play a lead character like Preeti, who is not just a pretty face but a strong character with many layers," added Shambhavi.

The show also stars Rajveer Singh, Aayushi Bhave, and Krip Suri in pivotal roles.

'10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' is airing on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.