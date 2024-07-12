South Superstar in Ram Charan - Buchi Babu's RC 16

Ram Charan, who is riding high with the global success of RRR, is all set for his next RC16, for which he teamed up with director Buchi Babu Sana, known for his blockbuster debut with Uppena. Bollywood actress and late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is set to pair up with Ram Charan.

Billed to be a Pan India project, the film will feature many celebrated actors from different languages. The team revealed the addition of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar to the cast. He will play a powerful role, Karunada Chakravarthy, and this news was announced today coinciding with his birthday. Fans of both stars are thrilled and eagerly await seeing them together on screen.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman will score the music. R Rathnavelu will handle the cinematography, and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. The film’s additional cast and crew will be announced soon.