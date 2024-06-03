Sitara Receives Furry Surprise from 'Kalki 2898 AD' Team

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, recently received an adorable surprise from the makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD. The gift was a soft toy version of 'Bujji,' the 6-ton beast vehicle featured in the upcoming Prabhas starrer.

On June 3, Sitara took to Instagram to share her joy, posting a picture of the gift along with stickers, posters, and comic pages featuring Bujji and another character, Bhairava.

"I'm loving Bujji and I can't wait to see her soon," she wrote excitedly.



Sitara's story on Instagram



Sitara is not the first star kid to receive this special treat. Earlier, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's daughter Klin Kaara also received a similar package from the Kalki 2898 AD team, which Upasana proudly showcased on her Instagram stories.



Upasana's Instagram Story



Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is touted as a benchmark for Indian science fiction films. The movie's premise revolves around the mythological figure of Kalki, the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, set against a desolate future society.

In addition to lead actor Prabhas, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, and Anna Ben in pivotal roles.

With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, Kalki 2898 AD is generating immense buzz as one of the most anticipated Indian releases of 2024. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2024.