The makers of 'Kanabadutaledhu' to give a grand update on June 9

Kanabadutaledhu', the crime thriller starring Sunil and others, was released in 2021. The movie, thanks to its interesting content, raked in good moolah at the box office. Producer Dr. Srinivas Kishan Anapu has now announced his second production venture tentatively referred to as #TH. His next Telugu-language film is going to be a suspenseful crime thriller that has been designed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative.

Announcing the project, Dr Srinivas thanked Sudhir Talasila, who co-founded the Sree Paadha Creations. "I thank him on this occasion. Joining us with great enthusiasm and passion is Dr. Rajanikanth S, whose involvement has greatly boosted our confidence. My elder brother, Sunny Bansal, is also producing this movie alongside us. I can't forget his support in all our ventures. He is my partner in crime and partner in this movie too," Srinivas said in a statement.

Shot in the stunning Chintapalli Forests and Lambasinghi between October and December of 2022, the unnamed film embraced the natural beauty of the locations. The filmmakers specifically chose these sites for their misty atmosphere and cool temperatures, which they felt perfectly complemented the film's suspenseful and eerie tone.

The film has been made so meticulously that a year was spent on the patchwork. Director Jagadish KK has been a perfectionist, ensuring the utmost quality. Music director Vamsikanth Rekhana has done a stupendous job of elevating each nail-biting scene with his background score. "The songs, already a big hit among the technicians' community, feature the voices of 'Naatu Naatu' fame Rahul Sipligunj and the super-talented Hari Charan," the makers added.

You can expect the visuals of beautiful forests and waterfalls in the lovely songs that are also laced with a strong emotional undercurrent. VRK Naidu's cinematography and his coordination with the director were to a T. "The rough copy of the film has turned out exceptionally well. We guarantee that the final version will be a blast," the makers added.

A key update will be dropped at 11:01 am on June 9th.