Sehwag, AR Rahman, Hrithik Roshan, Kamal Haasan, Arbaaz Khan: Grey Divorce Or Silver Splitting - What is it?

In recent years, India has witnessed a surge in late-life divorces, popularly known as "grey divorce" or "silver splitting." This phenomenon refers to the separation of couples who have been married for over 20 years, often when they are in their 40s or 50s. Several celebrity couples, including Kamal Haasan-Sarika and Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, have gone through late divorces, bringing attention to this growing trend.

A grey divorce typically pertains to people whose age is over 50 years. It is becoming increasingly common, especially among women who have successfully achieved greater financial independence than their male counterparts. The new economic freedom of women means that they are likely to leave marriages that lack both personal happiness and fulfilment.

Some of the key factors contributing to the rise of grey divorce include:

Empty nest transitions: When the children leave home, some couples find that they have drifted apart or have different goals in life.

Increased life expectancy : People live longer, and people are not so willing to be in an unhappy marriage.

Financial independence: More economic independence among women, has made divorce more possible.

Changing social attitudes: The stigma attached to divorce has lessened, making it more socially acceptable at any age.

Given these implications, grey divorce can be very complex and far-reaching. The long-established friend groups and family dynamics of both individuals usually need to be renegotiated when both parties have divided assets right before retirement close to the couple's retirement plans. The stress of divorce can also have more significant health implications for an older adult, and finding new housing and establishing independent households is a difficult challenge.

In India, divorces are processed in court under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1954. For grey divorce cases, factors like marriage duration, the ages and health of both partners and their financial situations are considered when deciding on alimony.

Overall, grey divorce is on the increase in India driven by a cumulative package of factors. The implications of grey divorce may be complex, but it is important to recognize that this trend is becoming increasingly common and needs a very sensitive approach to each case.

