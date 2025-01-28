Chandrababu Never Gave Single Cent of Land for Poor

Rajamahendravaram, Jan 28: YSRCP Youth Wing State President and former MLA Jakkampudi Raja criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for failing to fulfill poll promises, particularly on housing schemes. He stated that while former CM YS Jagan distributed house sites to 30 lakh poor families during his five-year rule, Chandrababu Naidu, in his long political career, never allocated even a single cent of land for the poor. Naidu also opposed welfare initiatives, including housing projects in Amaravati, alleging they would cause “social imbalance.”

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Raja detailed that under the YSRCP government, nearly 72,000 acres of land were acquired, including 25,000 acres purchased for Rs. 11,343 crores, with a market value of Rs. 75,000 crores. Houses were built in 17,000 colonies with proper infrastructure, including roads, drainage, water tanks, electricity, Anganwadi centers, and substations, with an investment of Rs. 32,909 crores, totaling Rs. 1.27 lakh crores spent on the initiative.

Furthermore, Raja highlighted that sanctions worth Rs. 1.80 lakh were granted to 22 lakh families, alongside zero-interest loans amounting to Rs. 57,375 crores. Property registrations were prioritized in women’s names to empower them further.

Raja criticized Naidu for falsely claiming credit for wealth creation while neglecting the housing needs of the poor. He accused Naidu of spreading false narratives about the state’s finances, burdening the public with Rs. 19,000 crores in electricity hikes, and failing to address rising essential commodity prices.

He demanded that Naidu fulfill his election promises or resign, warning of a public backlash. Raja also announced a YSRCP protest on February 5, demanding the clearance of Rs. 4,000 crores in pending student fee reimbursement dues.