Sathyam Sundaram OTT release date announced: When and where to watch?

Karthi's new Tamil film, "Sathyam Sundaram", will stream on Netflix from October 25. Directed by Prem Kumar of the film "96", it is a heartwarming story of Satyam (Arvind Swamy) returning to his hometown after a 20-year gap for his niece's wedding.

In this movie, Satyam becomes good friends with Sundaram (Karthi), who comes as his brother-in-law. As the story progresses, we see their beautiful journey toward family, relationships, and nostalgia.

The simple storyline a movie may possess will not halt this movie's narrative and cinematography from moving viewers to tears. With such an uplifting story and superb acting, "Sathyam Sundaram" has earned much love from audiences everywhere.

What was initially set for a Deepavali release, Netflix has now rescheduled the streaming date to October 25. Catch this fun movie!

