Mahesh Bhatt’s “Arth” starring Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi to be screened at MAMI Film Festival

Mumbai, October 19, IANS The restored version of celebrated film “Arth,” directed by filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt will be screened at the prestigious MAMI Film Festival on 20th October.

“Arth” is a deeply personal, raw narrative that captured the nation’s heart when it was first released in 1982. The film features Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi in a powerful role that earned her the National Award for Best Actress, a performance still regarded as one of the finest in Indian cinema. The restoration of “Arth” was undertaken by the NFDC-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) as part of the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), an initiative by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. This mission aims to digitise, restore, and preserve India’s rich cinematic history, ensuring that legendary and iconic films like “Arth” are not lost to time and can be appreciated by future generations.

Reflecting on the film’s re-release, Mahesh Bhatt shared his emotional connection to the story: "Arth was sourced from my own living, throbbing wound. It carries the pulse and beat of life, capturing raw emotions and unfiltered truths." The restoration process involved digitizing a 35mm release print from NFDC-NFAI’s collection in 4K resolution. Despite heavy scratches, vertical lines, dust, chemical stains, and missing frames, the team painstakingly restored the film according to archival standards. Even the inherent synchronization issues in the audio were addressed, ensuring that viewers experience the film in its original glory.

On the restoration, Mahesh Bhatt added, “The screening at MAMI offers a chance for a new generation to feel its heartbeat, to experience a story that remains as real and relevant as when it first emerged from my scars. I am grateful to the NFAI team for restoring the film and preserving its essence."

