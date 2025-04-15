Iraqi, Iranian FMs discuss regional security, US-Iran Talks

Baghdad, April 15 (IANS) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which he affirmed Iraq's support for all effort that contributes to enhancing regional security and stability.

A statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that Araghchi briefed Hussein on the latest developments in the Iran-US negotiations, describing the talks as proceeding "well."

He also confirmed that a second round of talks would be held soon under the auspices of Oman, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hussein welcomed the progress of the dialogue and the positive role played by Oman in facilitating the negotiations, according to the statement.

Araghchi also officially invited Hussein to visit Iran to promote bilateral dialogue and strengthen ties between the two countries, said the statement.

Iran and the United States concluded "indirect" talks on Saturday over Iran's nuclear program in the Omani capital of Muscat. Both countries described the meeting as "constructive" and confirmed a second round of discussions the following week.

A new round of talks between the United States and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme will be held in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

He noted that Italy agreed to host the meeting following requests from the negotiating parties and Oman, which is serving as a mediator. Tajani made the remarks while visiting the Italian pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Ansa news agency reported.

He added that the Italian government is "prepared to do everything necessary to support negotiations that could lead to resolving the nuclear issue and building peace."

