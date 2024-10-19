Jai Hanuman : Production House Changed ?

The highly anticipated sequel to Prashant Varma's blockbuster hit, Hanuman, has been making headlines. Rumors are rife that the project has changed hands from Prime Show Entertainment to Mythri Movie Makers.

According to sources, director Prashant Varma had initially planned to collaborate with Prime Show Entertainment's Niranjan Reddy, who produced the original film. However, disagreements over remuneration and profit-sharing reportedly led to the project's transfer to Mythri Movie Makers.

The sequel, titled Jai Hanuman, is expected to feature Kannada star Rishab Shetty in the lead role. While an official announcement is awaited, industry insiders confirm that the project is moving forward with a new production house.

Mythri Movie Makers, known for producing blockbuster hits like Pushpa and Uppena, is likely to bring significant changes to the project. Speculation is rife that the music director may also be replaced.

Prashant Varma's Hanuman, released during Sankranti, became a massive success, grossing over ₹100 crores. Fans eagerly await the sequel, hoping to recapture the magic of the original.



