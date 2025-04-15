SADC denies claims of joint military operations with Congo forces

Gaborone, April 15 (IANS) The Southern African Development Community (SADC) dismissed claims that its regional force deployed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is conducting joint military operations with Congolese troops.

In a statement issued Monday by its headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana's capital, the 16-member bloc rejected allegations made by the March 23 Movement (M23) in a communique dated April 12, calling them "inaccurate and misleading."

"SADC firmly refutes these allegations. These assertions are both inaccurate and misleading," the bloc said, adding that the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) has not participated in any joint operations as claimed.

SADC noted that SAMIDRC is currently implementing a structured and coordinated withdrawal from the DRC in line with directives from the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government. The bloc had announced the end of the deployment in March, Xinhua news agency reported.

SADC also reaffirmed its commitment to the outcomes of a consultative meeting held on March 28, 2025, in Goma, eastern DRC, between SADC representatives and M23 leadership.

The statement said that SADC remains dedicated to supporting peaceful and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting stability in eastern DRC.

All parties have been urged by the SADC secretariat to act responsibly, refrain from the spread of misinformation, and work collectively to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region.

Eastern DRC has endured decades of conflict, with armed groups including M23 vying for control of the mineral-rich region. The violence has displaced millions and deepened an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

SAMIDRC, which includes troops from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, was deployed in December 2023 as part of regional efforts to support peace processes and bolster security in collaboration with Congolese authorities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.