Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is a Crime Story, Says Director Anil Ravipudi

Tollywood director Anil Ravipudi, celebrated for crafting back-to-back hits, is set to bring a delightful family entertainer, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, to audiences. Starring Venkatesh in the lead role, the film is aptly named, reflecting its festive backdrop centered around Sankranthi. Ravipudi mentioned that the title emerged organically during the story development and perfectly encapsulates the essence of the narrative.

Speaking about the film, the director described it as a refreshing venture that balances humor with an engaging storyline. While the movie retains elements of Ravipudi’s signature entertainment style, it also explores unique dimensions, much like his recent work in Bhagavanth Kesari. The story unfolds in the picturesque rural locales of the Godavari region, weaving a gripping tale of a crime saga intertwined with a rescue mission. The narrative evolves with an intriguing twist in the second half, adding a layer of suspense to the entertainment.

Venkatesh’s role marks a significant departure from his recent appearances in lighthearted films like F2 and F3. Ravipudi praised the actor for delivering a mature and nuanced performance. The star has also been actively involved in the film’s promotions, contributing to the heightened anticipation among audiences.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary also play pivotal roles in the film. Aishwarya portrays Bhagyam, the devoted wife of Venkatesh’s character and a mother of four, delivering what the director considers her finest performance to date. Meanwhile, Meenakshi’s glamorous role carries substantial importance to the plot, enhancing the movie’s appeal.

The soundtrack has been another highlight, with the song Godari Gattu becoming a viral sensation and amassing over 50 million views. Ravipudi credited the composer, Bheems, for crafting music that resonates with the film's rural and festive themes, showcasing his deep understanding of local flavors.

Finally, Ravipudi expressed his gratitude for the seamless collaboration with producers Dil Raju and Sahu Garipati. Their support and partnership, he noted, have been instrumental in realizing his vision and ensuring the film’s production is a smooth journey.