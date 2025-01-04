Kejriwal and Atishi will bite the dust, BJP will win all constituencies: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) As the BJP released its first list of nominees for the Delhi Assembly elections, the candidates named in the list expressed confidence about winning the polls with huge margin and asserted that 'Kamal jarur khilega' (lotus will surely bloom).

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence and said that party would secure a victory in all 29 constituencies.

Talking to IANS, Sachdeva said, "Without any doubt, we will win on every seat. The candidates are youth, experienced, and have a deep concern for the national capital. Every candidate is committed to working with courage and hard work."

Sachdeva further declared that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP would form a government in Delhi. "We will surely win in all 29 constituencies which has been announced in the first list," he asserted.

The BJP leader also took aim at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, predicting his defeat in the upcoming polls, especially from the New Delhi constituency. He claimed that Kejriwal's challenger, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, would emerge victorious.

"Kejriwal from face defeat from New Delhi and Atishi from Kalkaji," he stated.

Raj Kumar Bhatia, BJP’s candidate from Adarsh Nagar, also voiced confidence about the party's prospects.

"I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by the top leadership of the BJP. The people of Delhi are aware of the shortcomings of the Kejriwal government, and they will make their voices heard in the elections. Kamal jarur khilega," Bhatia said.

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's candidate from Kalkaji, was equally optimistic.

"I am very grateful to the leadership for choosing me for this constituency. In the last 5 or 6 years, Delhi CM Atishi has done nothing for the constituency, and now, after six months, she is coming here just to cut cakes and hug people," he stated. Bidhuri also predicted a loss for Congress’s Alka Lamba in the same seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded several high-profile leaders in its first list of 29 candidates, including Parvesh Verma from New Delhi, where he will face Kejriwal, and Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where he will challenge Delhi CM Atishi. Additionally, Kailash Gehlot, a recent defector from AAP, has been fielded from Brijwasan.

The BJP’s list includes two women candidates. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had already announced its candidates, while Congress has also disclosed many of its nominees.

With elections slated for February, political experts anticipate that the poll dates will be announced soon. The AAP is banking on its promises, including Sanjeevni and Mahila Samman Yojana, while the BJP has criticised the ruling government for allegedly misusing public funds and implementing “fraudulent” policies. Congress has also raised concerns about the AAP government's failures, blaming it for turning Delhi into a "gas chamber."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.