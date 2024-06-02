Riteish-Genelia Pen Adorable Notes for Son's 8th Birthday Celebration

Bollywood actor Riteish and his wife and actress, Genelia Deshmukh, took to Instagram to wish their son, Rahyl, a happy birthday as he turns eight years old. Riteish posted a bunch of photos featuring Rahyl in all smiles. He put a heartfelt message in the caption.

"My Dearest Darling Boy Rahyl, Thank you for teaching me that it’s not about being perfect but finding magic in things you do. You are the light, the magic of our lives. Happy Birthday Beta!!!”, he wrote.

Genelia, on the other hand, posted a video of her carrying her son, Rahyl, in her arms as she walked in her garden. he captioned the post, "They say your second child is actually your inner child that you never got to be. They are funny, free-spirited, strong and full of life They are your biggest cheerleaders and as much as they drive you crazy, they can make you smile on your darkest days."

She continued with, “Rahyl you are all of the above baby boy I just hope I always have the power to carry you whenever you need me (accompanied by a green heart emoji). Happy Birthday my angel (three green hearts emoji).”

Riteish and Genelia exchanged vows in 2012 and are proud parents of two boys, Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will host the TV show "Big Boss" season 5 in Marathi. He has "Housefull 5," "Masti 4," "Visfot," and "Raid 2." as his upcoming projects in the cinema industry.