TN parties give mixed response to Exit Polls result

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu political parties gave a mixed response to the Exit Polls which projected NDA gaining a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

DMK General Secretary and Minister for Water Resources S. Duraimurugan said that the INDIA bloc would win more seats than projected by the Exit Polls.

“We will perform better than we have in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” Duraimurugan told IANS.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) won 38 of the 39 seats.

Senior DMK leader R.S. Bharathi said that the party and allies are expecting a clean sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leaders said that the Lok Sabha election results would pave the way for bettering its political positioning and that the party would analyse in detail the losses if the exact results of June 4 match the Exit Polls result.

A senior AIADMK leader told IANS that the party will do better than what has been projected in the Exit Polls.

“In the 2021 assembly elections, we had 33 per cent vote share. We don’t expect a major decrease in our vote share. However, if the June 4 results match the Exit Polls results, then the party would have to undergo a major revamp and new and fresh faces have to be inducted in the leadership,” he said.

The BJP state leadership exhibited confidence in the Exit Polls result. Party Spokesman ANS Prasad told IANS that the NDA will win at least six to ten seats in the state.

The CPI-M State Secretary K. Balakrishnan told IANS that both the party candidates in Dindigul and Madurai will win comfortably. “We do not believe the Exit Polls. We only believe what our party workers say who are working on the ground,” he said.

CPI state Secretary R. Mutharasan also expressed confidence, saying all Exit Polls will be proven wrong on June 4.

“We will win both the seats with a good margin. We are getting direct feedback from party workers and INDIA bloc allies,” he said.

