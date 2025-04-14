PMAY fulfilling dreams of pucca homes in Bihar’s Begusarai, beneficiaries thank govt

Begusarai (Bihar), April 14 (IANS) In Bihar’s Begusarai district, dreams are being built - brick by brick - thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). In the rural areas of Matihani block, beneficiaries of the scheme are experiencing a transformation that goes beyond a mere shelter - it's a shift in dignity, safety, and quality of life.

Residents of Shankarpur Bakhadda, including Ramsakhi Devi, Shiv Shankar Das, Anusuiya Devi, and Saurabh Kumari, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a scheme that has changed their lives. These families, once living in fragile huts made of straw and mud, now proudly own pucca houses that provide protection, security, and a new sense of pride.

IANS spoke to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Ramsakhi Devi, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme, said: "Earlier, we lived in thatched houses that would leak during rains and barely protect us in winters. There was always the fear of snakes and scorpions. But now, under PMAY, we received financial assistance to build a permanent house. Our housing problems are over."

Shiv Shankar Das, another beneficiary, said: "I didn’t have a pucca house before. Life was full of hurdles. But, due to this scheme, I have a roof over my head that won’t collapse in the rain. It’s a dream come true."

Anusuiya Devi shared how her family once relied on plastic sheets to shield themselves from the elements.

"But PM Modi gave us a pucca house. Now, we live without fear or discomfort. I am truly thankful."

Saurabh Kumari, also a beneficiary, said, “We used to live in a mud house, scared of being bitten by snakes or scorpions. Today, those fears are gone."

Launched in 2015, the PMAY aims to provide ‘Housing for All’ by offering central assistance for constructing homes for eligible families. With a target of 1.12 crore homes, the scheme is more than just a policy - it’s a lifeline.

For thousands in Begusarai and beyond, PMAY is not just a government scheme - it is a promise fulfilled, a future secured, and a new beginning.

