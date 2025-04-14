JMM’s 13th convention begins in Ranchi, Hemant Soren says party has reached every household

Ranchi, April 14 (IANS) The 13th convention of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) kicked off on Monday at the Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Khelgaon, Ranchi. The two-day event, chaired by party patriarch and president Shibu Soren, marks one of the largest organisational gatherings in the party’s five-decade history.

Addressing the session, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the JMM, born out of a mass movement, has now established deep roots across Jharkhand.

“The party's roots have reached every household in the state. It is our responsibility to nurture this legacy and continue working for the upliftment of our people,” he said.

Soren called for renewed efforts to raise the standard of living in the state. “We must work day and night to improve the lives of Jharkhand’s poor, tribals, Dalits, and marginalised communities,” he said.

Over 4,000 party delegates from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Bengal, and other states are attending the convention, which is expected to bring key changes to the party’s organisational structure and political roadmap.

The convention began with tributes to Constitution maker Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the hoisting of the party flag. In his address, Soren launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of marginalising tribals and farmers.

“After Jharkhand’s formation, power was handed over to those who had nothing to do with its tribals or natives. Their anti-people policies pushed farmers and tribals to the edge. But in 2019, the people overthrew the double-engine government and gave the mandate to the Grand Alliance,” he said.

Soren added that despite repeated attempts by the opposition to destabilise the coalition government, the “Abua Sarkar” (our government) stood firm. “We never bowed down. We’re committed to people-centric governance,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the party’s journey, Soren said, “The sapling planted by Dishom Guru Shibu Soren has grown into a mighty tree. With the people's blessings and the tireless work of our party workers, we have defeated the so-called biggest party in the world and emerged as the strongest political force in the state.”

Prominent leaders present at the event included Roopi Soren (mother of Hemant Soren), MLA Kalpana Soren, General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, MP Mahua Maji, ministers Hafizul Hasan Ansari, Vijay Hansda, Yogendra Prasad, Chamra Linda, and all party MLAs.

Earlier in the day, CM Soren laid the foundation for a grand Ram Janki temple -- modelled on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir -- at the historic Tapovan temple complex in Ranchi’s Nivaranpur. He performed Shila Pujan with Vedic rituals and joined devotees in chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

