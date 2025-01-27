Riders Music Festival 2025: The Ultimate Fest for Bikers and Music Lovers! - Check Details

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Riders Music Festival (RMF) 2025! This year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever, with 10 exciting performances, a celebration of biking culture, and a focus on sustainability and inclusivity. The festival will take place on February 8th and 9th, 2025, at the Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram.

A Festival of Bikes, Music, and Adventure

Hosted by Red FM, RMF brings together a community of bike enthusiasts, music lovers, and adventure seekers for an epic two-day event. With a theme centered around unity and inclusivity, the festival will feature a series of events before the main show, including Breakfast Rides across 32 cities, where bike lovers will unite and celebrate their passion for the open road.

Star-Studded Line-Up

One of the highlights of RMF 2025 is its impressive artist line-up, with seven live performances from some of India’s most exciting musical talents. The stage will be set for a dynamic musical experience:

Amit Trivedi: The renowned composer and singer known for his hits like Namo Namo, Iktara, and Shaam, promises an electrifying performance that will get everyone moving.

Seedhe Maut: A Delhi-based hip-hop duo known for their sharp lyrics and hard-hitting beats that represent the urban pulse of India.

Paradox: A rising star from MTV Hustle 2.0, Paradox’s unique rap style and lyrical depth will leave the crowd captivated.

Gurbax: Blending Indian sounds with global electronic beats, Gurbax’s performance is sure to electrify the audience.

Parvaaz: A soulful rock band known for their immersive sound and progressive melodies.

Prabh Deep: A talented artist whose genre-defying music merges experimental beats and powerful storytelling.

Raman Negi: The former frontman of The Local Train brings his soulful, heartfelt music to RMF as a solo artist.

Exciting Experiences Beyond Music

While music is at the heart of RMF, the festival offers much more for attendees to enjoy:

Bike and Car Showcases: Over 50 custom, vintage, and adventure bikes and cars will be on display, making this a must-see event for motor enthusiasts.

Adrenaline Zones: Stunt shows and interactive gaming zones will keep the excitement levels high throughout the festival.

Streetwear Fashion Zone: Explore the latest trends in street fashion with curated collections from top brands.

Food and Drinks: Enjoy a selection of premium food and beverages from carefully chosen vendors.

Sustainability Focus: The festival will emphasize eco-friendly practices, with a spotlight on electric vehicles and sustainability.

Inspiring Prelude and Keynote Speech

Before the festival kicks off, there’s an inspiring prelude featuring Deepa Malik, a Paralympic champion who shared her passion for biking and her journey of resilience. “Biking has been my anchor through every phase of life. Wheels, to me, symbolize freedom, not limits,” she said, setting the tone for the festival’s empowering and inclusive spirit.

Event Details

Dates: February 8th and 9th, 2025

Venue: Backyard Sports Club, Next to Cyberscape Corporate Building, Gurugram

Nisha Narayanan, COO of Red FM, shared the festival’s vision: “At its heart, RMF is about camaraderie and solidarity among bikers. This year, we aim to make the event inclusive for everyone bikers and non-bikers alike while promoting sustainability and fostering a strong sense of community.”

Don’t miss out on this thrilling celebration of bikes, music, and adventure!