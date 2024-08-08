Rana-Miheeka mark 4th wedding anniversary with a lovey-dovey pic!

August 8 is a special day for another Tollywood couple too. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today.

Miheeka, who has a large following on Instagram, shared a photo of them taken during their foreign trip. She also penned down a heartfelt note for her actor husband.

“Skipping along the road of life has never been more fun! Through the chaos and madness you’re my stillness and happiness. Amongst a sea of change I’m so glad to be able to call you my constant. There isn’t a love I have that is deeper than the one I have for you (sic),” Miheeka wrote in her post on Instagram accompanied by their lovey-dovey pic.

Rana Daggubati was dating entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj but they kept it under wraps. They got married on August 8, 2020 when Covid-19 was at its peak in India.

