JLo had a ‘Bridgerton’ themed birthday party, with new version of ‘Waiting For Tonight’

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has dropped composer Archer Marsh’s instrumental version of her popular song “Waiting For Tonight” and said that it was played at her “Bridgerton” themed birthday party.

Lopez took to Instagram, where she shared a sneak-peek into the number along with a picture of her from 55th birthday party, which she celebrated on July 24.

“I love @bridgertonnetflix so much I had a Bridgerton themed birthday party this year. It is so exciting to have Archer Marsh do the version of Waiting For Tonight just for the party. I love it. I hope you love it too…” she wrote as the caption.

Previously, the singer-actress had shared a video to Instagram showcasing a montage of moments from the Bridgerton-inspired party she held on July 20 in the Hamptons, New York, reports people.com.

The clip, set to orchestral music, showed a collection of images of Lopez throughout the night, as well as videos of guests, attendees and performers dancing as if they were at a 19th-century English ball, akin to the popular historical romance series.

At one point in the video, Lopez could be seen singing into a microphone. The video ends with the Atlas star blowing out the candles on a cake as sparkles fly behind her.

Talking about “Bridgerton”, the series is based on the book series by Julia Quinn and is set during the early 1800s in an alternative London Regency era, in which George III established racial equality and granted many people of African descent aristocratic titles due to the African heritage of his wife, Queen Charlotte.

