Why Chay chose Aug 8 for engagement, netizens seem to have an answer

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, also known as Chay, got engaged to Monkey Man actress Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 08, 2024, Thursday. The announcement was made by Chaitanya's father and popular actor Nagarjuna on social media.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to his ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ co-actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. The marriage did not last long long and the couple announced their separation in October 2021.

Since then, media reports have started linking Chay to Sobhita. The rumoured lovebirds were frequently spotted together, however, neither of them spoke about their relationship.

On August 08, 2024, Nagarjuna took to X to announce their engagement. Chay fans are speculating over the chosen date for the engagement ceremony. They say their favourite actor Naga Chaitanya picked August 8 for the ceremony to take ‘revenge’ on Samantha as the ‘Ye Maaya Chesav’ actor had proposed to Samantha on the same date. Some are even claiming that Sobhita was the reason for Chaitanya’s divorce with Samantha. Sakshi Post could not independently verify the claims.

#SamanthaRuthPrabhu Proposed Naga chaitanya On August 8 💔 And He Is Now Getting Enggaged With #SobhitaDhulipala On August 8 💞#NagaChaitanya ..! pic.twitter.com/6Om7YnL2Gb — ꪆࣼꪒവᰢ͟།ᰈ།ໍ (@itz_sagaa) August 8, 2024

