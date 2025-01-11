Who is the Girl Prabhas is Marrying? Ram Charan Drops a Hint

Global icon Ram Charan recently dropped an exciting revelation about pan-India superstar Prabhas during his appearance on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4. Ram Charan disclosed that Prabhas is all set to marry a girl from Ganapavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

While chatting with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ram Charan shared this exclusive update, hinting that there are more fascinating details about Prabhas' upcoming wedding to be revealed.

Fans of the Baahubali star can expect to learn more about this highly anticipated event in the upcoming episode. The episode, featuring this exciting revelation, will be available exclusively on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 on aha starting January 14, 2025.

