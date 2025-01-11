Rain lashes part of Rajasthan, more in store today

Jaipur, Jan 11 (IANS) Rain lashed parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, intensifying the chill in the air, the weather office said.

The Meteorological Department in Rajasthan has issued a yellow alert in many places in the wake of Western Disturbances which may result in more rain.

It has predicted cloud cover, rain, and hailstorms in 15 districts, including Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions.

Hailstorms are expected in Churu, Sikar, Alwar, Hanumangarh, and Jhunjhunu.

Dense fog has also been forecast for January 12 and 13.

Many districts in the desert state started experiencing the impact of a Western Disturbance, bringing rain to several districts, including Ajmer, Pali, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Fatehpur (Sikar), Barmer, and Jaisalmer.

The drizzle started late on Friday night in some areas and early morning in others, resulting in deserted streets as residents stayed indoors.

Churu's Rajgarh and Sujangarh areas recorded 3 mm of rainfall, while cold winds increased the chill in districts such as Jaipur and Jodhpur.

In Nagaur's Fateh Colony, heavy rain began at 9.30 a.m., keeping residents indoors due to the biting cold. In Sojat (Pali), drizzle began at 5 a.m., followed by heavy rain lasting approximately 10 minutes. Winds were recorded blowing at 20 km/h, adding to the cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, Jaisalmer recorded 2 mm rainfall, Chelak, Jhinjhinali, Phalsund, Baniyana, Pokaran, Devikot, Chandhan, Sankda recorded, Jodhpur 1 mm each.

Due to the Western Disturbance, dense fog enveloped Kishangarh early in the day, reducing visibility.

Drizzle added to the cold, slowing down traffic on roads and highways.

On Friday, the sky remained clear with sunshine. However, cold winds caused discomfort, and the temperature dropped to 9 degrees Celsius by the evening. The ongoing weather activity has intensified the cold in Rajasthan, prompting residents to take precautions as the state braces for two days of dense fog and hailstorms in affected districts.

