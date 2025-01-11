January 11 Sankranti Holidays Begins today in Telugu states!

Schools and junior colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh get Sankranti holidays from 11 January. States are geared up to enjoy the festive celebration of Sankranti and mark the holiday to start their seven-day vacation, as schools reopen on January 18 in Telangana. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the school will reopen on January 20 after a long 10-day holiday.

Junior colleges, however, will be closed from January 11 to 16, both days inclusive, as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has announced. The junior colleges will reopen on January 17. The Board has directed all principals of junior colleges to follow the holiday schedule strictly and not conduct any classes during the vacation. The Board warned that violation of instructions will be viewed seriously and action, including disaffiliation, will be initiated against the erring management.

The degree and professional colleges have also been granted a short-term vacation from January 11 to 15. This break will give students and staff a chance to relax and rejuvenate before the start of the new semester.

In the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Sankranti marks the beginning of the harvest season; hence, a festival of huge importance. All over the area, people make merry, sharing gifts, adorning new dresses, and treating the palate to typical cuisine. At the same time, it marks family reunions and social interactions; thus, this holiday news is great for students as well as faculty to join such events.

This news has spread happiness among students, parents, and teachers who look forward to the celebration of the festival together. It will also provide a break during which the students can engage in their hobbies and interests as well as other extracurricular activities.

In conclusion, announcements of the Sankranti holiday by the state governments are in order; a welcome move that would enable students and staff to enjoy the festival by meeting with their families and friends. The break will give students and staff much-needed relief from their daily routine and will help them recharge and return to their studies with renewed enthusiasm.

