Ram Charan and Vijay Sethupathi’s year end releases to clash at BO?

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer movie ‘Game Changer’ and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Viduthalai Part 2’ will reportedly clash at the box office on the same day in December 2024. Both the movies are expected to be released ahead of Christmas.

The makers of Vetrimaaran’s directorial 'Viduthalai Part 2' have officially announced its release date. The film will hit theaters on December 20, 2024. This sequel follows the success of 'Viduthalai Part 1'.

Vijay Sethupathi and Soori will star in lead roles. The film is produced by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment banner. It will be released in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

Expectations are high for this sequel. Vijay Sethupathi's recent film 'Maharaja' was a blockbuster. His role in 'Viduthalai Part 2' is highly anticipated. Renowned composer Ilayaraja is scoring the music for this upcoming film.

The December 20 release date sets up a clash with other major films. Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' is expected to release around the same time. Hollywood's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is also slated for that date.

Vijay Sethupathi’s film's release comes shortly after Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' which is slated for December 6 release. This schedule pushes 'Viduthalai Part 2' between two major projects. As it will be year end and Christmas time, the holiday season promises to be action-packed for movie enthusiasts.