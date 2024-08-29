MCG worker thrashed over suspected illicit affair, succumbs

Gurugram, Aug 29 (IANS) An employee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was abducted and beaten to death over an alleged extramarital affair with the wife of the accused, the police said on Thursday.

The accused and his accomplices are on the run, the police said.

The victim, who has been identified as Naresh Kumar, was a supervisor in the sanitation wing of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The victim's brother told the police on Thursday that his brother Naresh was admitted to the hospital recently after being trashed by the accused. However, he later returned home after being discharged.

"After returning home, the victim told his brother that a person named Ramveer along with his aides had forcibly taken him on a bike from the Public Health Centre on Madanpuri Road and thrashed him. In the evening, Kumar's health condition deteriorated again following which his brother took him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

Based on the victim's brother's complaint, the police filed a murder case against Ramveer and others at the New Colony police station on Thursday.

The initial investigation has revealed that Ramveer suspected an illicit relation between his wife and Kumar. To teach Kumar a lesson, Ramveer along with his friends reportedly abducted the victim and trashed him.

Ramveer works as a scrap dealer, the police said.

"Police teams have been formed to arrest the absconding culprits. The family members of the accused are being detained based on suspicion for questioning," said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

"The investigation teams are probing the matter from all possible angles. The police teams will also visit the civic body office where the victim was employed to collect more details related to the case," Kumar added.

