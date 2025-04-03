Ajith gives tips to son Aadvik on racing in Go Kart circuit in Chennai

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar, who is back in Chennai after having participated in intense and gruelling car races in Dubai and Europe, has now been spotted giving tips to his son Aadvik on racing at a Go Kart circuit in the city.

The actor’s racing unit, Ajithkumar Racing, took to its X timeline to share video clips and pictures of the actor along with wife and son on a Go Kart circuit in Chennai.

It wrote, “Ajith and family spotted at MIKA Go Kart Circuit, embracing the need for speed! Pure racing passion on display! A special thanks to MIKA Madras International Karting Arena & MIC Madras International Circuit. #AjithKumar #MIKAGoKart”

In one of the video clips, Ajith is seen kneeling beside his son, seated in the driver’s seat, and giving him tips.

There are also clips of Ajith’s son speeding across the race tracks.

It may be recalled that Ajith’s Racing team had thanked fans and audiences for their support, saying they were grateful for the unwavering encouragement.

Taking to its X timeline to express gratitude to the fans for their love, it wrote, “Fuelled by your love and support! Ajith Kumar Racing and Team are grateful for your unwavering encouragement. We’re geared up and ready to take on the upcoming races together! #AjithKumarRacing #Gratitude #DrivenToWin”

Ajith has been blazing an impressive trail on the race tracks. After having done the country proud earlier this year by emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, the actor and his racing team recently emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy.

Now, with a second win under their belt, the team is gearing up for their next competition, which will be in Belgium.

Soon after their second win, Ajithkumar Racing had said, “That's another podium for Ajith Kumar Racing in Europe for the @24hseries 12h of Mugello P3 in the 992 AM category for our three lions. Next stop, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium for the 12h of Spa.”

The race in Belgium is scheduled to take place on April 16 this year.

For the uninitiated, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

