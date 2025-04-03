Here are the top 5 contestants of 'Celebrity MasterChef'

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Sony Entertainment Television's reality show 'Celebrity MasterChef' has reached its climax. The Top 5 celebrity contestants are here to turn up the heat in the kitchen, each one determined to claim the coveted title.

The Top 5 celebrity contestants of the show are - Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia.

An elated finalist, Nikki Tamboli expressed, "I am incredibly proud of myself as this is my very first talent-based reality show. Reaching the Top 5 comes with a huge responsibility, as the expectations from the judges and chefs are at an entirely next level. Being in the Top 5 also ignites a stronger drive within me, pushing me to do my absolute best. Right now, I can honestly say that I am on cloud nine, and with just a few more steps to go, I am determined to give it my all."

Additionally, Rajiv Adatia shared, "Being in the Top 5 is truly amazing; it's a remarkable achievement. I believe reaching the Top 5 is already a victory in itself, I am proud to have made it this far as a finalist."

As the competition intensifies, each contestant is giving their all to claim the coveted title of 'Celebrity MasterChef'. With fierce determination, incredible talent, and unwavering passion, they continue to push their limits.

The show commenced with several celebrity contestants such as Dipika Kakar, Ayesha Jhulkia, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Usha Nadkarni, and Gaurav Khanna. Many contestants have been evicted from 'Celebrity MasterChef' in the weeks gone by.

Hosted by Farah Khan, 'Celebrity MasterChef' has Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar on board as the judges.

Get ready for a spectacular showdown filled with culinary brilliance, fierce competition, and unmissable moments in the finale week!

'Celebrity MasterChef' airs from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

