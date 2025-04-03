Zeenat Aman reveals she had a blast shooting 'Samunder Mein Naha Ke' with Amitabh

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Who among us has not heard the 'Samunder Mein Naha Ke' track from Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman starrer 'Pukar'.

Sharing the sizzling number on her official IG, Zeenat Aman talked about her experience of working in the movie.

Hinting at the rising temperature, the veteran actress wrote, "Uff.. I’ll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It’s just so damn hot! The weather I mean. Though I won’t be too coy to say that Mr.Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too."

Revealing how 'Samunder Mein Naha Ke' was shot, she added, "Director-producer Ramesh Behl’s Pukar was a blast to shoot. Its anti-colonial underpinning, excellent cast, and catchy songs were what drew me to the script. Now Goa in the early 80s was quiet, idyllic, and unpeopled. So Samundar Mein Naha Ke was shot on an empty beach and it was an easy-breezy affair. For me at least! I didn’t have any lip-syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn. The brief was as basic as they come - look pretty! So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr. Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise."

Zeenat Aman revealed that her otherwise seamless performance was hindered by one small fact, "I can’t swim! I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater) for those shots of me writhing in the swash! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did a convincing job of being a jal pari."

She added that this song was the first time Big B faced the camera after his horrific accident on the sets of 'Coolie'.

"P.S: Here’s another titbit for you. This was Mr.Bachchan’s first shoot after the life-threatening accident he suffered on the sets of Coolie in 1982. Bachchan mania was well-established in the country by then, and the nation practically held its breath till he was in the clear. So as you can imagine, the atmosphere on set was particularly buoyant during the making of this film." the yesteryear diva concluded.

