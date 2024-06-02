Rajinikanth Strikes Iconic Pose with Himalayas in Backdrop, Photo Goes Viral

A photo of superstar Rajinikanth striking a pose against the majestic Himalayan mountains has gone viral on social media. The image captures the 72-year-old actor during his recent spiritual journey to the holy shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand. Rajinikanth visited the renowned temples as part of his annual pilgrimage, and videos and photos circulating online show him seeking blessings at the shrines.

In an interview with ANI, Rajinikanth emphasized the importance of spirituality, stating, "The whole world needs spirituality, as it's important for every human being." He expressed his belief that being spiritual brings peace, tranquillity, and a fundamental belief in God, adding, "Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God."

Before his Uttarakhand trip, Rajinikanth visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, with the official handle of the temple sharing photos and videos of the actor's visit.

On the professional front, the superstar recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming release, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie will reunite him with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled for release in October 2024.