Naidu's secret foreign visit raises suspicions: Jogi Ramesh

Tadepalli: YSRCP launched a scathing criticism against the TDP for deliberately concealing information about the foreign visits of their party chief Chandrababu Naidu. Minister Jogi Ramesh questioned the necessity for shrouding Naidu's international trips in secrecy. He asked about the need to withhold such details from the public domain.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Jogi Ramesh made remarks about Naidu's foreign trip and said the opposition leader’s trip has become a million dollar question. He said the TDP initially said that their leader initially traveled to Dubai from Hyderabad and there’s no information on the next leg of his journey.

The minister stated that yellow media reported Naidu had gone to the US for medical treatment. Subsequently, his own party leaders claimed he did not visit America.

Ramesh raised questions about the motive behind Naidu's secretive foreign trip. He claimed that Naidu might have traveled abroad to hide his looted money. The TDP chief usually shares photographs from his international visits, but this time, no such images were released, he added.

