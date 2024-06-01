Violence slows polling pace in Bengal; turnout still higher than national average

Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) The pace of voting in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal during the seventh and last phase of polling on Saturday declined substantially as violence intensified. However, it still remained higher than the national average.

Till 3 P.M., the average polling percentage in West Bengal was recorded at 58.46, compared to 45.07 per cent till 1 P.M. However, the figure was still higher than the national average of 49.68 per cent.

For the Baranagar Assembly constituency bypoll in North 24 Parganas, polling was recorded at 53.4 per cent.

Tension continued to mount at Sandeshkhali under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency as the villagers began protesting against intimidation of voters.

As the state police tried to disperse the villagers, clashes broke out between the protestors and the cops.

Later the villagers assembled in front of the local police outpost and started protesting.

At Sandeshkhali, BJP supporters blocked roads protesting against attacks on them by ruling party activists.

As police tried to disperse them, the BJP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra reached the spot and had a heated exchange of words with the police officers present there.

In Taki area, also under Basirhat Lok Sabha, reports of clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters surfaced.

The ruling party leadership at Taki accused the BJP supporters of ransacking a camp office of the Trinamool Congress.

Tension also flared up at Ashoknagar under the Barasat Lok Sabha as the BJP and Trinamool Congress activists started pelting stones and bricks towards each other.

In the clashes, some supporters of both parties were injured.

Of the nine Lok Sabha seats, the maximum polling percentage till 3 P.M. was reported from Basirhat at 66.67 and lowest at Kolkata Dakshin at 50.61.

