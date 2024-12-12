Pushpa 2 The Rule Thank You India Meet as Film crosses Rs 1000 Crore;Allu Arjun says it's India's victory

December 12, New Delhi: The 'Thank You India' Press Meet was held today by the team of India's biggest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', to celebrate the movie entering the coveted Rs 1000 Cr club. The film's all-time record of being the fastest 1000 Cr film has stunned the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, AA Films' Anil Thadani said, "For these benchmarks, I would like to thank the audience worldwide. I am so glad to be a part of this historic film." He ended the speech by expressing his wish for the film to hit the Rs 2000 Cr mark.

Producer Naveen Yerneni thanked the audience and hoped that the film reaches the Rs 2000 Cr mark. "Sukumar sir works the hardest. He has worked non-stop. He is like a magician," the producer said.

Producer Y Ravi Shankar described the feat of the movie as the rarest. "Exhibitors and distributors are overwhelmed. Financial success makes us happy but the real happiness is when our stakeholders are overjoyed by the success. Anil Thadani has done a fabulous job in releasing our film in northern India and overseas. Allu Arjun sir's hard work is unparalleled. The climax was shot for 32 days. Every day, he would be hung onto ropes. We would have physiotherapists on set to ensure nothing goes wrong," he added.

Icon Star Allu Arjun began his speech by thanking the entire nation. "This is not just love but wild love," Bunny said. He thanked the film industries across the country for accommodating his film and extending their "love and support" from both the country and in other countries. "I would also like to thank every state government and police departments from all states. Without their help, a release of this scale wouldn't have been possible. This is wild love that India has shown. It's our country's victory, not just mine. It shows the beauty of our country that people from different states have showered their love on our film."

"Credit goes to everybody, but if there is one person who deserves my special thanks, it is Sukumar garu, my director. I owe this entire success to you," Allu Arjun added.

When asked about his favourite sequence from 'Pushpa 2', Allu Arjun said, "I am saying this as an Indian. Everytime I say 'Jukega nahi', it's my favourite moment. The film is not just about my character. It's about the attitude of every Indian."

"Records are meant to be broken. It is nice to be in this place for now. I would like to maintain this status for the next few months. By next Summer, perhaps, some or the other film would be breaking Pushpa 2's records. That's what growth is all about," Allu Arjun said.