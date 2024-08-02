Pushpa 2: The Rule climax will decide what will be next

The climax of Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to be critical in a lot of ways. It will not only determine how enormous the film's success is going to be, but also whether Pushpa 3 will exist or not.

As per the buzz in the industry, director Sukumar has two contrasting climaxes in his mind. Depending on which one he chooses to tell the audience, the possibility of a sequel to Pushpa 2: The Rule will come about.

Allu Arjun is yet to shoot for the film's climax. The film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Contrary to speculations, the film won't be postponed to 2025. It will hit the screens on December 6th, 2024.