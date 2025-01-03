Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collections: How Many Crores in Four Weeks?

The Pushparaj wave at the box office shows no signs of slowing down. Pushpa-2, which was released on December 5 last year, continues to break records. In an impressive feat, the film crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in just six days of its release. Now, after four weeks, it has collected over Rs 1,799 crore, as confirmed by the production company, Mythri Movie Makers. If this momentum continues, the film is likely to surpass Rs 2,000 crore in the coming days.

Record-Breaking Collections in Hindi

The film, a collaboration between director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun, is also making waves in Hindi. It has shattered box office records since its release, grossing more than Rs 770 crore at the Bollywood box office. This achievement makes Pushpa-2 the highest-grossing dubbed movie in Hindi. It also became the first Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in its second weekend, further cementing its success.

Strong Performance Overseas

The Pushpa-2 trend extends beyond India as well. The film has grossed over $15 million in North America and has set new records in Australia and Nepal. Additionally, it holds the record for the highest ticket bookings on Book My Show.

Surpassing Previous Records

Pushpa-2 has also outperformed KGF-2 globally, surpassing its lifetime collections in just ten days. The film has also broken the record of RRR, which previously stood at Rs 1,309 crore, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

