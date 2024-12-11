Pushpa 2 Controversy: Mika Singh's Savage Clapback at Actor Siddharth

Renowned singer Mika Singh has issued a sharp response to actor Siddharth’s recent comments about the promotional event for Pushpa 2: The Rule in Bihar. In a fiery social media post, Mika mocked Siddharth, suggesting that his criticism had ironically increased the actor’s visibility.

“Hello Siddharth bhai, aapke iss comment pe ek baat achi ho gayi hai ke aaj se logo ko thoda bohot aapka naam pata chal gaya hai, socho abhi tak toh mujhe bhi nahi pata ki aap kya karte hain (Hello Siddharth bhai, one good thing about your comment is that from today, people have started to know your name a little bit. Just think, I didn’t even know what you do until now!),” Mika wrote in Hindi.

The controversy began when Siddharth, while promoting his film Miss You, shared his views during a podcast with YouTuber Madan Gowri. When asked about the Pushpa 2 trailer launch event in Bihar, Siddharth dismissed it as a "crowd-pulling gimmick."

“It is all marketing. Honestly, in our country, it is not tough to pool in crowds,” Siddharth said. “For instance, if you are going to have four JCBs in an area to do some construction, you will have people gathering just to witness it. They [the team] booked a ground and organised an event. People came to watch. That’s all. In India, crowds don’t reflect quality.”

He went on to compare such film promotions to political rallies, arguing that large gatherings do not necessarily indicate genuine interest or success. “Every political party in India can usher in huge crowds for their meetings, but it doesn’t mean they win every election,” he added. Siddharth also suggested that many such crowds are incentivised, saying, “Back in my time, we used to call these crowds Biriyani and quarter bottle [alcohol].”

The actor’s remarks did not sit well with fans of Pushpa 2, who accused him of undermining the film’s massive appeal. Mika Singh’s retort became one of the most prominent reactions online, with people engaging in heated debates about Siddharth’s comments.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, was released worldwide on December 5. The film has been a runaway success, earning over Rs 1,000 crore globally and further solidifying its place as a major blockbuster in Indian cinema.

