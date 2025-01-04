Priyanka Chopra’s Role in SSMB29: Media Buzz, No Confirmation

Bollywood media has been abuzz with reports claiming Priyanka Chopra will star opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film, tentatively titled "SSMB29." The film, an action-packed thriller, held its pooja ceremony on January 2, 2025, in Hyderabad.

Despite the grand launch event, neither Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, nor the production team have confirmed any details on social media or officially announced the cast. The speculation surrounding Priyanka Chopra’s role and other actors remains unverified at this point.

The team plans to release official announcements to Hollywood media first before sharing any updates with the Indian press. Filming for the project is expected to start soon, possibly in late January or early February, though the team has yet to finalize the details.

Fans are eagerly waiting for official news, as this high-profile collaboration with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli promises to be a massive spectacle.