Pragya Jaiswal Interview on Daaku Maharaaj: The Best Birthday Gift Ever!

Pragya Jaiswal Interview on Daaku Maharaaj

Q: How do you feel about working with Nandamuri Balakrishna again in Daaku Maharaaj?

Pragya Jaiswal: Definitely, Balakrishna Sir is a lucky charm. I’m happy to associate with him once again. Daaku Maharaaj is a completely different film and world, brilliantly created by Bobby Sir. My character, Kaveri, is unique and exciting. I already feel positivity around this project because the audience has always appreciated me on screen, and I hope they will enjoy this performance too.

Q: What’s your opinion on the director Bobby Kolli?

Pragya Jaiswal: Bobby Sir was the first director I met in the Telugu film industry, even before I did Kanche. We've been in touch for years but never got the chance to collaborate until now. When he approached me for this film, I was instantly on board after watching the teaser. His calm demeanor on set, even during challenging situations, makes the entire experience smooth. Despite the heat, dust, and tough conditions in Rajasthan, he and his team created a stress-free environment. Working with him has been an absolute blessing.

Q: Do you notice any differences in Nandamuri Balakrishna off-screen and on-screen?

Pragya Jaiswal: Surprisingly, there aren’t many differences. Off-screen, Balayya Sir is the same positive, energetic, and childlike person. He’s enthusiastic, talkative, and full of life, always cracking jokes or sharing stories about his father’s movies. On-screen, however, he transforms into a superhuman, especially during intense performances like the Akhanda Agghora character. He truly possesses unmatched dedication and energy.

Q: How was your experience working with Sithara Entertainments?

Pragya Jaiswal: Sithara Entertainments is one of the most prestigious production houses in Telugu cinema. I feel fortunate to be part of their banner. Naga Vamsi Garu is a very driven producer whose silent support means so much. It has been a smooth and enjoyable journey working with their passionate team, and I hope to collaborate with them on more projects in the future.

Q: In the trailer, there’s a shot of you holding a knife ferociously. Can you elaborate on that?

Pragya Jaiswal: It’s a bit of a surprise, and you’ll find out in 2-3 days. Let’s wait and watch—it’s going to be exciting!

Q: Were there any physical challenges during the shoot for Daaku Maharaaj?

Pragya Jaiswal: Absolutely. Shooting in Rajasthan’s extreme heat and dust, along with the use of propeller fans, was physically demanding. I fell sick on the second or third day, but the passion of the team kept me going. Bobby Sir and his crew made sure I could focus solely on my performance, despite the challenging conditions. The DOP Vijay Kannan Sir’s attention to detail brought Bobby Sir’s vision to life, and that motivated me to give my best.

Q: Daaku Maharaaj is releasing on your birthday. How does that feel?

Pragya Jaiswal: I feel truly blessed. It’s the best coincidence ever. Releasing on my birthday, and during Sankranti—a significant festival—is like a sign from the universe. This feels like the biggest celebration I could ask for.

Q: What’s your opinion on Sankranti releases?

Pragya Jaiswal: Sankranti is a special time when many big films release. I believe all good films find success during this season. I wish the best for all films releasing alongside ours and hope they all get the recognition they deserve.

Q: How was it working with music director Thaman?

Pragya Jaiswal: Thaman is one of the best music directors in the industry, and his combination with Balakrishna Sir is on another level. He has created incredible songs and background music for Daaku Maharaaj. My personal favorite is “Rage of Daaku.” Thaman always brings fresh sounds, making every project exciting and unique.

Q: What have you learned professionally and personally from Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Pragya Jaiswal: Discipline is the biggest takeaway from Balakrishna Sir. He wakes up as early as 3:30 AM, does his poojas, workouts, and is always on set before time. Despite years of superstardom, he remains grounded, committed, and passionate about his craft. His childlike energy and unwavering dedication to every director’s vision are truly inspiring. Working with him has been a learning experience, both professionally and personally.