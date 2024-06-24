Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD Creates Pre-Sales Record in Hyderabad

As the fans have begun countdown for the global release of Prabhas-starrer sci-fi thriller ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ on June 27, the futuristic cinematic project has already done a business of nearly Rs 8 crore in advance bookings for its opening day.

Given the fact that the Telugu states did not see any major film’s release since Sankranthi festival, Prabhas’ upcoming film is creating a sort of pre-opening record at the box office. The makers of the film Vyjayanthi Movies have planned to release their movie across all formats - single theatres to multiplexes and 2D to 3D and IMAX 3D.

In the Hyderabad zone, the first day advance booking business is going through the roof. According to trade sources, approximately 1.5 lakh tickets for 2D version and 1.04 lakh tickets for 3D version and 1.01 lakh tickets for IMAX 3D version have been sold as part of pre-sales business. This amounts to Rs 6 crore earning in advance booking sales.

The Telangana government has approved a special show at 4.30 am for Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad on the day of film release. The state government has also given its nod for raising the prices of the movie for a week due to the high budget of the film.

