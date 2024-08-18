Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi War Movie Begins: Watch Pooja Ceremony

The production of the historical war-themed film, starring PAN India star Prabhas under Hanu Raghavapudi, direction has just begun. Actress Imanvi in the lead role, Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada play crucial roles in the movie. T-Series Films, Gulshan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar are presenting this pan-Indian movie, which Mythri Movie Makers produce. Producers Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Prashanth Neel, Buchi Babu, and other well-known individuals attended the big-budget film's premiere. The project is yet to be announced, and the project team has released the video of the pooja ceremony.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi shared the video on the X, saying, "While wars are fought for dominance, there was one warrior who could define what they were truly fighting for." He gave brief story details, saying this movie has a historical background and was produced as a fictional tale. The Pooja ceremony was performed after the script was placed before the Lord Ganesh idol.



