Pooja Hegde with Vijay Thalapathy in Thalapathy 69

Pooja Hegde has bagged a biggie. Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead opposite Vijay Thalapathy in Thalapathy 69. Pooja has earlier romanced Vijay Thalapathy in Beast movie. Now, Pooja is set to romance Vijay again in Thalapathy 69, touted to be Vijay Thalapathy's last movie as the hero. Vijay Thalapathy is set to take the political plunge as he announced his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK Party). Thalapathy 69 is being directed by H Vinoth and being bankrolled by KVN Productions.

Reports have it that Mamitha Baiju is going to play a significant role in Thalapathy 69 as well. However, confirmation is still awaited. While Beast remained a failure (failed to meet expectations), it needs to be seen whether Vijay and Pooja Hegde are lucky this time around.

